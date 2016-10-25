BRIEF-Apple's 4th-qtr revenue falls 9 pct

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :

* Q4 earnings per share $1.67

* Q4 revenue fell 9 percent to $46.85 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.66, revenue view $46.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 revenue between $76 billion and $78 billion

* Q1 revenue view $75.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 gross margin 38 percent versus 39.9 percent last year

* Sees Q1 gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent

* Sees Q1 operating expenses between $6.9 billion and $7 billion

* Board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.57 per share of company's common stock

* International sales accounted for 62 percent of quarter's revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: