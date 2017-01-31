FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Apple's holiday-quarter revenue rises 3 pct
January 31, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Apple's holiday-quarter revenue rises 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :

* Apple Inc reports Q1 earnings of $3.36 per share, Q1 revenue rises 3 percent to $78.35 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.21, revenue view $77.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 revenue between $51.5 billion and $53.5 billion

* Q2 revenue view $53.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says international sales accounted for 64 percent of quarter's revenue

* Sees Q2 gross margin between 38 percent and 39 percent

* Sees Q2 operating expenses between $6.5 billion and $6.6 billion

* Says board has declared cash dividend of $0.57 per share of common stock

* Says revenue from services led by "record customer activity on the App Store" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

