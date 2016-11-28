Indian shares edge higher; financials drag

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Monday, as stronger Asian shares and gains in oil retailing firms offset falls in lenders after the central bank temporarily hiked the cash reserve ratio to absorb the surge in deposits from the country's demonetisation drive.

The BSE index rose 0.13 percent to 26,350.17, having fallen as much as 0.51 percent in the session.

The broader NSE index rose 0.16 percent to 8,126.90, with State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda dragging the index.

