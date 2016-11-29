FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Indian shares rise; old banknote deposits swell at lenders
#Financials
November 29, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 9 months ago

Indian shares rise; old banknote deposits swell at lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday for a second consecutive session after the central bank said lenders had received 8.45 trillion rupees ($123.07 billion) in deposits, a substantial amount of the notes that were declared worthless earlier this month.

The BSE index rose 0.17 percent to 26,394.01, after rising as much as 0.90 percent in the session.

The broader NSE index rose 0.19 percent to 8,142.45.

For midday report see ($1 = 68.6600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

