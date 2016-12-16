BRIEF-Jaguar Land Rover appoints Sebastian Peck as managing director of InMotion

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover Ltd

* Jaguar Land Rover - appointed Sebastian Peck as managing director of InMotion, co's new mobility business, corporate venture capital arm

* Jaguar Land Rover - Peck will lead a team of more than 30 people at InMotion's head office in london Source text - (Jaguar Land Rover has appointed Sebastian Peck as Managing Director of InMotion, the company's new mobility usiness and corporate venture capital arm. Sebastian started his career at The Boston Consulting Group and following his MBA at London Business School joined the TMT advisory team of UBS Investment Bank. In the past seven years, he has been involved in early-stage technology businesses as an investor and operator. He co-founded Digital Science, a scientific software company and corporate VC backed by Macmillan Publishers, and most recently was CFO of London-based healthcare start-up Health Bridge. Launched in April 2016, InMotion is powered by Jaguar Land Rover, and under Sebastian's stewardship will selectively invest in the emerging mobility services supply chain, develop premium mobility services and deliver an integrated user experience for Jaguar Land Rover and InMotion customers. InMotion's Accelerator provides best-in-class support for early-stage start-ups, tapping into the resources, reach and experience of a global company in Jaguar Land Rover to address the premium market. Sebastian Peck said: "Joining InMotion at this exciting time in its infancy is an unmissable opportunity. The potential in the mobility services market is gigantic, and I'm looking forward to speaking with entrepreneurs, start-ups and investors to explain what the fantastic team here has to offer." Sebastian will lead a team of more than 30 people at InMotion's head office in London and will report directly to Adrian Hallmark, Director Corporate Strategy and Planning at Jaguar Land Rover.)