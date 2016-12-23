FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says new car bookings fell 20 pct in Nov due to demonetisation
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 23, 2016 / 8:43 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says new car bookings fell 20 pct in Nov due to demonetisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

* Maruti Suzuki India exec says second hand cars sales lower in Nov because of demonetisation, sales continue to be affected in Dec

* Maruti Suzuki India exec says work at new car plant in Gujarat on track, will sell 10,000 cars from new plant in FY2017

* Maruti Suzuki India exec says will invest an additional 20 billion rupees in upcoming research and development centre in northern India, taking total investment to 38 billion rupees

* Maruti Suzuki India exec says demonetisation led to 20 percent fall in new car bookings in Nov from a year ago

* Maruti Suzuki India exec says demonetisation no longer a cause of worry, production schedule and wholesale sales on track

* Maruti Suzuki India exec says unable to provide an outlook for car sales for next three months due to lack of clarity on policy changes in coming months Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.