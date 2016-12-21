Dec 21 Reserve Bank of India:

* India's Y-o-y Money Supply Growth at 7.1 percent on Dec 9

* says currency in circulation down 38.9 percent y-o-y in week to Dec 16 versus growth of 12.7 percent year ago

* says reserve money down 27.8 percent year on year in week to Dec 16 versus growth of 12.6 percent year ago

* says currency in circulation down 227.2 billion rupees to 9.58 trln rupees in week to Dec 16