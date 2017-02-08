BRIEF-Longfor Properties reports Jan contracted sales of RMB12.04 bln
* In January group recorded contracted sales of RMB12.04 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Reserve Bank Of India:
* says reserve money fell 24.4 percent year on year in week to Feb 3 versus growth of 11.8 percent year ago
* says currency in circulation fell 34.5 percent y-o-y in week to Feb 3 versus growth of 12.7 percent year ago
* says currency in circulation up 324.1 billion rupees to 10.49 trln rupees in week to Feb 3 Source text:(bit.ly/2kNpdA0) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has appointed international law firm White & Case as legal adviser for its planned initial public offering (IPO), expected to be the world's biggest, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LISBON, Feb 9 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, is currently paying off the last 700 million euros of outstanding contingent covertible bonds (CoCos) to the government, CFO Miguel Braganca said on Thursday.