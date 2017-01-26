FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Dow Chemical reports Q4 loss per share $0.03
January 26, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Dow Chemical reports Q4 loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co :

* Q4 loss per share $0.03

* Q4 earnings per share on operating basis $0.99

* Q4 sales were $13.0 billion, up 14 percent

* Agricultural Sciences reported Q4 sales of $1.7 billion, up from $1.6 billion

* Performance Materials & Chemicals reported Q4 sales of $2.41 billion, slightly up from $2.38 billion

* Performance Plastics reported Q4 sales of $4.8 billion, up from $4.6 billion in the year-ago period

* Says "We are seeing early signs of positive economic momentum, with the United States in expansionary mode"

* Says "Europe continues its gradual recovery, despite increasing political uncertainty and geopolitical tensions"

* Says "China's transition is progressing on a robust path", sustained growth of Asia's middle class continues to drive demand throughout region

* Says for year ahead, remain squarely focused on 3 priorities, including closing DowDupont transaction, "driving quickly toward the intended spins"

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $12.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

