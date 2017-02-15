BRIEF-Kinross Gold reports Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.04

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.04

* Q4 loss per share $0.09

* Q4 revenue $902.8 million versus $706.2 million in Q4 2015

* Q4 production of 746,291 gold equivalent ounces compared with 623,716 gold equivalent ounces last year

* Q4 all-in sustaining costs $1,012 per gold equivalent ounce sold compared with $991 last year 

* For 2017, expects to produce 2.5 - 2.7 million gold equivalent ounces at production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce of $660 - $720

* Sees 2017 capital budget of about $900 million (plus/minus 5 percent)

* Sees 2017 all-in sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce of $925 - $1,025

* Says production in second half of 2017 is expected to be higher compared with first half of the year