* FTS International Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
Feb 8 GrubHub Inc :
* Q4 revenues $137.5 million, up 38%; Q4 earnings per share $0.16; Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $137.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* sees Q1 revenue $148 million - $156 million; sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA $37 million - $42 million
* sees FY 2017 revenue $620 million - $660 million ; sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA $165 million - $190 million
* Q4 active diners 8.2 million, up 21%
* Q1 revenue view $150.1 million, FY2017 revenue view $619.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Boston Partners reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in EQT Corp as of december 31, 2016 - SEC filing
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.