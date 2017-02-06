Feb 6 Newell Brands Inc

* Q4 net sales $4.14 billion, up 165 percent; Q4 reported earnings per share $0.34; Q4 normalized earnings per share $0.80; Q4 core sales growth of 2.5 percent

* Sees FY 2017 net sales $14.52 billion to $14.72 billion; sees FY 2017 normalized earnings per share $2.95 to $3.15

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.99, revenue view $14.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 core sales growth of 2.5 percent to 4.0 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $4.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S