Feb 27 India's NSE index fell 0.5 percent on Monday, retreating from a nearly two-year high hit last week and snapping six consecutive sessions of gains, as banks retreated after a recent rally.

The broader NSE index fell 0.48 percent to 8,896.7, after touching its highest since March 4, 2015 on Thursday. The benchmark BSE index closed 0.28 percent lower at 28,812.88.

Markets were closed on Friday for a domestic holiday.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)