FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Dec coal imports up 1.1 pct y/y at 35.46 mln tonnes-industry website
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 17, 2014 / 2:02 AM / 4 years ago

China Dec coal imports up 1.1 pct y/y at 35.46 mln tonnes-industry website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China’s coal imports, including lignite, rose 24.7 percent in December from the previous month to reach 35.46 million tonnes, data from the China Coal Transport and Distribution Association showed on Friday.

Shipments in December were up 1.1 percent from a year ago, the data showed.

Total imports of the fuel reached 327.08 million tonnes in 2013, up 13.4 percent on the previous year.

The association’s data does not give a breakdown of the types of coal that were imported. China’s customs agency will release detailed import and export data later this month. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.