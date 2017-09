(Refiles to remove erroneous link to source text)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - SAIC Motor Corp Ltd

* Preliminary 2014 net profit up around 12 percent to 24.8 billion yuan ($3.97 billion)

* Total sales volume increased by 10.1 percent to 5.62 million vehicles

* SAIC is China’s largest car manufacturer Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2472 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Sue-Lin Wong)