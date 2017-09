March 6 (Reuters) - BAIC Motor Corp Ltd Chairman Xu Heyi says:

* Plans to sell 2.8 million cars in 2015 versus 2.4 million last year

* Expects total revenue of 360-380 billion yuan in 2015

* Expects 2015 net profit to be more than 20 billion yuan versus 17 billion yuan in 2014