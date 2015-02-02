FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shenzhen Stock Exchange chief says design of Shenzhen-Hong Kong link complete - Securities Times
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

Shenzhen Stock Exchange chief says design of Shenzhen-Hong Kong link complete - Securities Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The head of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange said the design of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connector scheme has been completed and will match the design of the currently running Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector scheme, the official Securities Times reported on Monday.

The paper, which is operated by the government publication the People’s Daily, quoted “recent comments” made by Wu Lujun in Hong Kong, without giving a specific date. Wu said technical preparations had begun now that the design was complete, the report said.

Foreign investors have been eagerly awaiting more information on the design and timeline for the opening of the Shenzhen exchange to foreign capital. Shenzhen is seen as housing more dynamic, private companies in hot sectors like pharmaceuticals and information technology, as compared to Shanghai, more dominated by state-owned financial giants. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.