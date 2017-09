June 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp

* Says May China auto sales total 91,900 units, up 13.3 percent y/y versus 7.8 percent rise in April

* January-May China auto sales at 412,200 units, up 4.4 percent y/y versus 16.1 percent rise year ago Furher company coverage: (Reporting by Kazunori Takada)