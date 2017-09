June 3 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd says:

* May China vehicle sales total 102,500, up 0.1 percent y/y vs 19.4 percent y/y decrease in April

* Jan-May China vehicle sales at 494,300, up 6.8 percent y/y versus 15.4 percent increase year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)