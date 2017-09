June 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co says:

* May China vehicle sales totalled 252,567, down 4.0 percent y/y, versus 0.4 percent y/y decrease in April

* January to May China vehicle sales at 1,472,186, up 5.1 percent y/y Source text: [bit.ly/1G7WMjP] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)