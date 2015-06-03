FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Guotai Junan Securities gets approval for Shanghai listing
June 3, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

China's Guotai Junan Securities gets approval for Shanghai listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 3 (Reuters) - Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd , China’s third-largest stock broker by profit, has received approval to sell shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the country’s securities regulator said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Guotai Junan is the latest Chinese brokerage to be approved to move forward with an initial public offering. The Shanghai-based firm could raise up to 30 billion yuan (US$4.84bn), based on its latest preliminary prospectus. (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Susan Fenton)

