July 3 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd says:

* June China vehicle sales total 93,600, +0.1 percent y/y, versus 0.1 percent rise in May

* Jan-June China vehicle sales total 587,900, +5.7 percent y/y

* Nissan says on track to meet 2015 China sales target of 1.3 million units Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)