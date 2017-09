BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said it has approved plans by BOCOM International Holdings Co, the Hong Kong-based investment banking and securities unit of Bank of Communications Company Ltd to buy a 33.3 percent stake in Hua Ying Securities Co for 266 million yuan ($42.90 million).

$1 = 6.2009 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting By Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Miral Fahmy