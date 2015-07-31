FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China securities regulator says remains committed to market-oriented reforms
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

China securities regulator says remains committed to market-oriented reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Friday that recent emergency measures to stabilize the stock market were necessary but temporary, while the government’s commitment to market-oriented reforms has not changed.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) told a news conference in Beijing that China would gradually push forward plans for a registration-based initial public offering (IPO) system.

CSRC has suspended IPOs after the country’s stock market crashed in mid-June.

“Reducing or suspending IPOs to stabilize the market is necessary,” CSRC said.

“Some emergency measures are short-term in nature, while the direction toward market-oriented reforms remains unchanged.”

Separately, CSRC also said it had suspended review of applications by some asset managers to create certain types of structured investment products. (Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Pete Sweeney; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.