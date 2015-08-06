China banking regulator says bank bad debt surges in first half

BEIJING, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chinese banks’ non-performing loans rose to 1.8 trillion yuan($289.92 billion) as of the end of June, up 35.7 percent from a year prior, according to the transcript of an internal speech delivered last Friday by Shang Fulin, chairman of China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC).

The banking sector’s non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.82 percent at end-June, up 0.22 percentage points from the beginning of this year, he said, according to the transcript, which has been seen by Reuters and verified by two sources.

Banks earned 1.1 trillion yuan in net profit by end-June, Shang said. Growth of bank net profit in the first half slowed down by 13.03 percentage points from the same period a year prior, he said.

Shang also said policy banks China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China received 568.9 billion yuan worth of capital rejection.

($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi)