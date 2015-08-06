FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China banking regulator says bank bad debt surges in first half
August 6, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

China banking regulator says bank bad debt surges in first half

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chinese banks’ non-performing loans rose to 1.8 trillion yuan($289.92 billion) as of the end of June, up 35.7 percent from a year prior, according to the transcript of an internal speech delivered last Friday by Shang Fulin, chairman of China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC).

The banking sector’s non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.82 percent at end-June, up 0.22 percentage points from the beginning of this year, he said, according to the transcript, which has been seen by Reuters and verified by two sources.

Banks earned 1.1 trillion yuan in net profit by end-June, Shang said. Growth of bank net profit in the first half slowed down by 13.03 percentage points from the same period a year prior, he said.

Shang also said policy banks China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China received 568.9 billion yuan worth of capital rejection.

When contacted by Reuters, the CBRC declined to immediately comment. ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Li Zheng and Nicholas Heath, Writing by Shu Zhang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

