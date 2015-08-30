FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Construction Bank H1 profit flat, level of bad debt rises
August 30, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-China Construction Bank H1 profit flat, level of bad debt rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp, the country’s second-biggest lender by assets, reported flat first-half net profit, accompanied by a rise in bad debt.

CCB said its net profit for the January-June period was 131.9 billion yuan ($20.65 billion), flat from 130.7 billion yuan in the year-earlier period.

The first-half figure implies a net profit of 64.9 billion yuan in the second quarter, flat from 64.9 billion yuan in the same period of 2014, according to Reuters calculations.

Forecasts for second-quarter net profit by three analysts averaged 65.3 billion yuan, according to StarMine data.

CCB said its ratio of non-performing loans increased to 1.42 percent at the end of June from 1.30 percent at end-March and 1.19 percent at the end of 2014.

$1 = 6.3865 Chinese yuan Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Jenny Su and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Richard Borsuk

