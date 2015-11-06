FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China slaps restrictions on 7 securities and futures institutions
November 6, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

China slaps restrictions on 7 securities and futures institutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China’s stock market regulator said on Friday it would restrict operations of seven securities and futures institutions.

Deng Ge, the spokesman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said that it decided to suspend seven institutions from opening new accounts for investors for a month, including China Galaxy Securities and Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Group.

Four other fund-related companies were ordered to stop their asset management businesses for certain investors for as much as six months.

The Chinese securities regulator has cracked down on trading strategies such as short-selling after turmoil in China’s stock markets which wiped trillions of dollars off the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

The CSRC told a news conference it had also punished investors involved in illegal market manipulations.

Writing by the Shanghai Newsroom; Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

