April 25 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor CEO Ghosn says:

* Renault-Nissan developing more affordable low-specific electric vehicles with China partner Dongfeng Automobile

* China will be a very big market for EVs, not hybrids

* affordable low-spec EVs will complement alliance's existing high-spec EVs (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)