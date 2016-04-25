BRIEF-Nissan China expects to start outpacing overall market growth in 2017 - China chief

April 25 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd China chief Jun Seki says at autoshow in Beijing:

* company expects to start outpacing overall China market growth in 2017 and beyond

* sales outlook unchanged for this year - likely to grow 5 pct y/y to 1.3 mln vehicles

* to achieve faster-than-overall market growth by refocusing on no-frills JV Venucia brand

* underestimated demand for no-frills brands in China

* to launch array of new Venucia brand cars starting late this year