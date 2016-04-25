FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nissan China expects to start outpacing overall market growth in 2017 - China chief
April 25, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nissan China expects to start outpacing overall market growth in 2017 - China chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd China chief Jun Seki says at autoshow in Beijing:

* company expects to start outpacing overall China market growth in 2017 and beyond

* sales outlook unchanged for this year - likely to grow 5 pct y/y to 1.3 mln vehicles

* to achieve faster-than-overall market growth by refocusing on no-frills JV Venucia brand

* underestimated demand for no-frills brands in China

* to launch array of new Venucia brand cars starting late this year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
