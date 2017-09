BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp says:

* April China vehicle sales up 9.2 percent y/y to 101,100, versus 40.6 percent gain in March

* January-April China vehicle sales up 22.4 percent y/y to 392,100, versus 2.1 percent gain a year ago (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Sunil Nair)