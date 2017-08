June 2 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co says:

* May China vehicle sales +23.9 pct y/y at 99,456 vehicles, versus +18.3 pct in April

* Jan-May China vehicle sales +15.0 pct y/y at 445,835 vehicles, versus +31.3 pct year ago

* Honda's monthly China vehicle sales highest since December 2015 in May, data shows Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)