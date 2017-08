July 7 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co says:

* June China vehicle sales total 85,105 (excluding Lincoln luxury brand), +3 pct y/y, vs -2.5 pct in May

* Jan-June China vehicle sales total 577,097 (including Lincoln luxury brand), +6 pct y/y, versus +0.1 pct year ago

* First time sales include Lincoln. Sales excluding Lincoln +5 pct y/y Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)