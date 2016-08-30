FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China's Big 4 banks to be included in debt to equity pilot scheme - ICBC Chairman
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 30, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

China's Big 4 banks to be included in debt to equity pilot scheme - ICBC Chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Chairman Yi Huiman said the country's Big Four state-owned commercial banks and Big Four asset management companies would be included in the country's debt-to-equity pilot scheme.

The Big Four include ICBC, along with Bank of China , Agricultural Bank of China , and China Construction Bank .

The Big Four asset managers are led by China Huarong Asset Management Co and China Cinda Asset Management Co .

Yi was speaking on the sidelines of a press conference in Beijing.

China could allow industrial firms to convert their debt into equity stakes as early as next month, with the government now putting the finishing touches to a new plan, the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday. (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.