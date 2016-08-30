China's Big 4 banks to be included in debt to equity pilot scheme - ICBC Chairman

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Chairman Yi Huiman said the country's Big Four state-owned commercial banks and Big Four asset management companies would be included in the country's debt-to-equity pilot scheme.

The Big Four include ICBC, along with Bank of China , Agricultural Bank of China , and China Construction Bank .

The Big Four asset managers are led by China Huarong Asset Management Co and China Cinda Asset Management Co .

Yi was speaking on the sidelines of a press conference in Beijing.

China could allow industrial firms to convert their debt into equity stakes as early as next month, with the government now putting the finishing touches to a new plan, the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday. (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller)