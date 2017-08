Sept 2 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd says:

* Aug China vehicle sales total 106,663, +36.3 pct y/y, versus +39.5 pct in July

* Jan-Aug China vehicle sales total 751,176, +22.7 pct y/y, versus +34.9 pct year ago Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2cjWzmC] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)