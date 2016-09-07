German stocks - Factors to watch on September 7
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.
Sept 7 Ford Motor Co says:
* August China vehicle sales total 96,450, +22 percent y/y, versus +15 percent in July
* Jan-Aug China vehicle sales total 749,286, +8 percent y/y, versus -1 percent year ago
* Highest monthly growth rate since January 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
TOKYO, Sept 7 Japanese stocks fell on Wednesday after exporters and other cyclical shares took a hit on a strengthening yen as weak U.S. service sector activity reduced the chances of a near-term interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
* U.S. service sector activity drops to lowest since Feb 2010