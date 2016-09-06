FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-JP Morgan Asset Mgmt obtains wholly foreign-owned asset management business license in Shanghai
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 6, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-JP Morgan Asset Mgmt obtains wholly foreign-owned asset management business license in Shanghai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan Asset Management said on Tuesday:

* It has obtained a business license approval from the Market Supervision Administration of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone to incorporate JPMorgan Asset Management (Shanghai) Ltd

* Entity will be wholly-owned by J.P. Morgan in China

* JPMAM is the first asset management company to be approved to establish an Asset Management Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise in Shanghai

* JPMAM business scope includes asset management, investment management, investment consulting, and various other general consultancies

* Reuters reported on Sept. 1 issuance of the business license, citing a notice on the website of the Shanghai Industry and Commerce Administration Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matthew Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.