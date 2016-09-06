BRIEF-JP Morgan Asset Mgmt obtains wholly foreign-owned asset management business license in Shanghai

Sept 6 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan Asset Management said on Tuesday:

* It has obtained a business license approval from the Market Supervision Administration of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone to incorporate JPMorgan Asset Management (Shanghai) Ltd

* Entity will be wholly-owned by J.P. Morgan in China

* JPMAM is the first asset management company to be approved to establish an Asset Management Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise in Shanghai

* JPMAM business scope includes asset management, investment management, investment consulting, and various other general consultancies

* Reuters reported on Sept. 1 issuance of the business license, citing a notice on the website of the Shanghai Industry and Commerce Administration Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matthew Miller)