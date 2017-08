BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The municipal government of China's capital on Friday said it would increase land supply for residential development, and that down payments on first homes should not be less than 35 percent.

The Beijing government also said down payments on second home purchases must not be lower than 50 percent, in a statement on its official website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)