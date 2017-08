Oct 10 (Reuters) - General Motors Co says:

* Sept China vehicle sales total 343,773 units, +16 percent y/y, versus +18 percent in Aug

* Jan-Sept China vehicle sales total 2,718,315, +9 percent y/y, versus +1.6 percent a year ago

* September China sales a record for that month; Jan-Sept sales also a record Source text: [bit.ly/2dF5ehX] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nicholas Heath)