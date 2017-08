Oct 21 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Quality, Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine says:

* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group to recall 68,700 vehicles due to transmission mounting issue Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2eNXgGN] Further company coverage: [FCHA.MI 601238.SS] (Reporting By Jake Spring)