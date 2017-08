Oct 26 (Reuters) - China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) says:

* China banking sector's total assets rose 15.7 percent to 217.32 trillion yuan ($32.11 trillion) as of end-September

* China banking sector's total liabilities rose 15.5 percent to 200.4 trillion yuan at end-September ($1 = 6.7682 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)