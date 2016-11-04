UPDATE 2-BMW posts flat profit as shift to smaller cars erodes margins
* Less favourable model mix dents auto profits (Recasts, adds detail, analyst comment, peer comparison)
Nov 4 General Motors Co says:
* Oct China vehicle sales total 345,733, +5.7 percent y/y, versus +16 percent in Sept
* Jan-Oct China vehicle sales total 3,064,048, +8.6 percent y/y, versus +2.9 percent a year ago Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2eFWerW] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Less favourable model mix dents auto profits (Recasts, adds detail, analyst comment, peer comparison)
NEW DELHI, Nov 4 India's oil ministry has given Reliance Industries and partners 30 days to respond to a $1.55 billion penalty notice, issued earlier on Friday, for selling gas belonging to blocks operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corp, an oil ministry source said.
MILAN, Nov 4 European shares fell in early trade on Friday weighed down by weaker drugmakers after two U.S. lawmakers called on federal antitrust regulators to open a probe for possible price fixing.