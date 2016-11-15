FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
China Construction Bank signs $3.1 bln debt swap with Shandong Energy
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 15, 2016 / 3:41 AM / 9 months ago

China Construction Bank signs $3.1 bln debt swap with Shandong Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country's second-largest lender, said on Tuesday that it has signed a 21 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) agreement to conduct a debt-for-equity swap with Shandong Energy Group Co.

State-owned Shandong Energy is one of China's biggest coal producers. Its coal production was more than 130 million tonnes last year, according to a statement released on CCB's website. ($1 = 6.8580 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

