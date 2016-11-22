FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-New Development Bank approves loans for China, India projects
November 22, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-New Development Bank approves loans for China, India projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) -

* New Development Bank has approved a 2 billion yuan ($290.55 million) loan for Putian Pinghai Bay Offshore Wind Power Project;

* The China loan is for Phase 2 (250 MW) of an offshore wind power power project proposed to be set up in Pinghai Bay, Fujian Province

* New Development Bank also has approved a $350 million loan for India's Madhya Pradesh Major District Roads Project;

* The India loan is to upgrade about 1,500 km (932 miles) of major district roads in the central state of Madhya Pradesh;

* New Development Bank announced the approvals in a statement on Tuesday ($1 = 6.8835 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Matthew Miller)

