Dec 2 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp says:

* November China vehicle sales rose 6.0 percent from a year earlier to about 111,100 vehicles, reversing from a 4.1-percent slide in October

* January-November China vehicle sales increased 10.0 percent from a year earlier to about 1.1 million vehicles, compared to 10.3 percent rise a year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu)