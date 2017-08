Jan 6 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd says:

* Dec China vehicle sales total 132,891 units, down 3.4 percent y/y, versus +39.5 percent in Nov

* 2016 China vehicle sales total 1,247,713 units, +24.0 percent y/y, versus +32.5 percent year ago Source text for Eikon: [suo.im/1rcxTW] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring desk)