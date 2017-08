Jan 6 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd says:

* 2016 China vehicle sales total 1,354,600 units, up 8.4 percent y/y, versus a rise of 6.3 percent same period a year ago

* December China vehicle sales total 162,500 units, up 2.1 percent y/y, versus a rise of 10.7 percent in November Further company coverage: (Reporting By Cheng Fang)