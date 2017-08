Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's National Development and Reform Commission says:

* Approves Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Co Ltd unit's 2.5 billion yuan ($361 million) project to produce 50,000 electric vehicles per year Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2iZnp3I] Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9272 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Jake Spring)