Feb 14 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine says:

* Toyota Motor Corp joint venture with China FAW Group Corp to recall 286,578 vehicles due to risk of bonnet latch failure - quality watchdog Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2lJZ8io] Further company coverage: [7203.T SASACJ.UL] (Reporting By Jake Spring)