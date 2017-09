April 1(Reuters) - BKS Bank AG :

* FY 2015 consolidated net income after tax of 53.6 million euros ($61.08 million)(+ 10.0 pct)

* FY net commission income of 53.0 million euros recorded an increase of 11.4 pct

* FY net interest income after risk provisions rose by 9.3 pct to 117.9 million euros

