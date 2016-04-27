FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-U.S. Q4 employment costs revised to +0.5 pct
April 27, 2016

CORRECTED-TABLE-U.S. Q4 employment costs revised to +0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects release date and year of next report)

April 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Labor Department on Tuesday issued annual revisions to its seasonally adjusted employment cost indexes for the past five years, and new seasonal factors for 2016.

Following are revisions to major components of the ECI for the three months ending in December 2015, and figures as reported on Jan. 29: THREE-MONTH PERCENT CHANGES, SEASONALLY ADJUSTED:

3 months ended:

Dec‘15 Prev Total Compensation 0.5 0.6 Wages and Salaries 0.5 0.6 Benefit Costs 0.6 0.7 State/Local Govt 0.8 0.8 Goods-Producing 0.7 0.7 Service-Providing 0.5 0.5 Private Industry 0.5 0.5

3 months ended: Employment Cost Index Dec‘15 Prev (2005=100) 125.2 125.2

NOTES:

The ECI is a broad gauge of what employers pay in wages, salaries and benefits.

The report for the first quarter of 2016 will be issued on Friday, April 29.

The revisions are posted to Web sites here or here

Reporting By Melissa Bland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
